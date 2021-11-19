(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna man arrested for allegedly breaching court conditions, stealing motorbike

Richard Daniel Hill remains in custody

A Kelowna man is in hot water after allegedly breaching his court conditions, as well as being found to be in possession of a stolen motorbike.

A black Suzuki motorcycle was reported stolen on Nov. 16. RCMP managed to locate the bike and follow it to the 2200 block of Benvoulin Road, at which point the male driver was taken into custody without incident.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Richard Daniel Hill, was also found to have allegedly breached a court-imposed condition on Oct. 6 and was arrested at that time.

During the arrest on Nov. 16, police discovered quantities of suspected GHB, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics on Hill.

According to Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of Kelowna RCMP, Hill was also allegedly driving while prohibited and in breach of various orders previously imposed on him by the courts.

As a result of the investigation, the BC Prosecution Service has charged Hill with the following offences:

· One count of Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000 of the Criminal Code

· One count of Possession of Break-in Instruments contrary to Section 351(1) of the Criminal Code

· Eight counts of Breach of Release Order contrary to Section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code

· Five counts of Breach of Probation Order contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

· Three counts of Possession of a scheduled substance contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

· Eight counts of Driving while Prohibited contrary to Section 95(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act

Hill remains in custody at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

