Steven Randy Pirko, accused in the 2014 murder of Christopher Ausman

Kelowna man charged with murder was prime suspect for three years

Steven Randy Pirko appeared in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

RCMP evidence of Steven Randy Pirko’s clothing, text messages and video surveillance of the night of Christopher Ausman’s alleged murder, was what pinned him as a prime suspect during a three year investigation.

A video was played for jurors during the B.C. Supreme Court trial on Tuesday which showed Sgt. Eric Boucher reveal police evidence, during an interview, to Pirko of DNA samples found on clothing from Pirko’s friend Elrich Dyck, who had been with Pirko the night of Ausman’s death and Dyck’s DNA on Ausman’s knuckles.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with murder was going through drug withdrawal during arrest

Boucher also said text messages police obtained from Dyck reading “Pirko thinks we killed someone,” sent from Dyck’s phone to another friend and the following day Dyck telling the friend “delete the messages I sent,” helped in police finding Pirko.

Boucher told Pirko surveillance videos painted a picture for police of Elrich, Pirko and another friends whereabouts during the time lapse before Ausman’s body was found. Pirko was seen on surveillance leaving the 7-11 in Rutland at around 1:30 a.m., at one point passing Petro Canada at about 1:39 a.m., and seen crossing the road of Hwy 33, where Ausman’s body was found at 2:09 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2014.

READ MORE: Man awaiting murder trial sentenced for separate crime spree

Boucher said “The hat, jacket and shirt Pirko was wearing in surveillance camera’s was found in Pirko’s home and also DNA tested.”

According to Boucher this proved Pirko was the person caught on surveillance in the time frame of the alleged incidents.

During the video, Pirko seemed motionless and would periodically say okay when asked questioned.

The trial is expected to reconvene Wednesday.

Pirko is on his third week of an expected eight-week trial.

