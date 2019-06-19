Kelowna man charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

His preliminary trial began Wednesday

A Kelowna man charged with multiple sexual assault charges appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Wednesday.

The accused is charged with sexual interference of a person under 16, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching under 16, possession of child pornography and breach of undertaking.

Both the accused and the 15-year-old victim’s mother appeared in person in court. The mother read a victim impact statement to the court about her daughter’s behaviour since the alleged incident.

The defence alleges that the accused held a position of authority over the victim when allegations of sexual assault took place.

The accused will be back in court for his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

His next court appearance hasn’t been disclosed.

READ MORE: South Okanagan panhandler to return to court for breach of conditions

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with killing wife, daughters in court today

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home
Next story
Vernon police service dog aids in arrest of break-and-enter suspect

Just Posted

Armstrong school fundraising for new playground

Len Wood Middle School seeking support

Vernon police service dog aids in arrest of break-and-enter suspect

Heavy police presence results in PSD Jagger finding suspect

Free flights for kids return courtesy Vernon Flying Club

The COPA For Kids event July 13 at Vernon Airport introduces children and teens to aviation

Vernon senior feels trapped in long-term care facility

Rose-Marie Lepodvin says she wants assisted living, but feels trapped in long-term care

Coldstream Fire Department douses vehicle, grass fires

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

South Okanagan mountain resort sees lengthy snowfall

Snow stayed on the ground for four, says resort manager

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Interior forestry workers ratify five-year contract

It was approved by United Steelworkers Local 1-417, which represents workers in Kamloops, Kelowna

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

Man surrenders following standoff in Kamloops

Massive police response in Kamloops was in connection with a reported domestic dispute

Most Read