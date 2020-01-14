Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna is reportedly in lockdown (Twila Amato- Kelowna Capital News) Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna is reportedly in lockdown (Twila Amato- Kelowna Capital News)

West Kelowna middle school reportedly on lockdown

Information about the news came in on Tuesday morning

Reports on social media indicate Glenrosa Middle School in West Kelowna may be in lockdown.

Reports began to surface on Facebook Tuesday morning around 11:45 a.m.

School principle Scott Parker said students and staff were told to lockdown by RCMP.

RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police are reportedly searching the neighbourhood with a canine unit and the RCMP helicopter is circling the Glenrosa area.

Read More: Glenrosa Middle School students build for the food bank

A Capital News reporter is enroute to the scene.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
