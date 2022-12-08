(Stock photo)

Kelowna nurse suspended after inappropriate access and sharing of health record

The nurse will be suspended for 3 weeks and will complete remedial education in Responsible Nursing

A Kelowna nurse has been suspended after violating the privacy of a patient.

Antonius Gremmen has been reprimanded after an incident in March when he accessed a patient’s personal health record and then shared the details of the patient’s treatment with a third party when he was “expressly prohibited from doing so,” reads the Consent Agreement that was published by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives on Dec. 5.

Gremmen accessed the health records without clinical justification, said the agreement.

Gremmen has agreed to a suspension of their nursing registration for three weeks and will complete remedial education in Responsible Nursing.

The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.

