(Submitted/ SFUSD)

(Submitted/ SFUSD)

Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Carole Garfield suspended for telling a patient about pseudo-science COVID treatments

A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended after contacting a vulnerable client and recommending pseudo-science COVID-19 treatments.

Carole Garfield has agreed to the terms of a consent agreement, signed on Sept. 15, with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives, barring her from the profession for four weeks.

In September 2021, Garfield contacted a vulnerable patient while off duty, the nursing college found.

She used her personal cell phone and email to “provide anti-COVID vaccine information and to recommend alternative pseudo-science modalities,” according to the college.

The consent agreement states that Garfield has voluntarily agreed to a suspension of her nursing registration for four weeks, a limit prohibiting her from being the sole registered nurse on duty for six months and a public reprimand.

Garfield has also agreed to ​remedial education in ethics, boundaries, documentation, privacy and confidentiality, and the professional nursing standards.

The Inquiry Committee for the nursing college said it is satisfied that the terms of Garfield’s suspension and remediation will protect the public.​

READ MORE: Kelowna airport checks the tarmac: Debris, garbage and bears

READ MORE: Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCOVID-19Hospitalsnurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon father passionate about education
Next story
Ottawa is scaling back its promise to phase out open net-pen salmon farms, critics say

Just Posted

Philipp Gruner is running for a trustee seat on the Vernon School District. (Contributed)
Vernon father passionate about education

Glenda Downey from the Lake Country Jumping Agility Mutts Club guides Link, a three-year-old Australian shepherd, up and over a teeter-totter during a game of Gamble at the Dog’O’Pogo Dog Agility Trials Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Lumby Lions Campground. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Lumby campground loaded with agile dogs

Deconstruction of the Pleasant Valley Secondary School gymnasium in Armstrong is slated to begin in October. A new, nearly $16 million facility will replace it, slated to be ready for operation in February 2024. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong school gym to undergo wrecking ball

Armstrong incumbent mayor Chris Pieper (left) receives congratulation from fellow heads of municipal governments Christine Fraser (Spallumcheen, from left), James Baker (Lake Country), Sue McKortoff (Osoyoos), Victor Cumming (Vernon) and Cindy Fortin (Peachland) after capturing the Make Water Work Champion title for the fifth time since 2015. (Contributed)
Armstrong crowned water champion for fifth time