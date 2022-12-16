The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)

Kelowna prolific offender held after breaking release orders

Man was under house arrest at time of breach

A man breaching several release orders is back behind bars after being spotted behind the wheel on Highway 97.

The prolific offender was seen by Lake Country RCMP heading southbound in a Hyundai Tiburon with mismatched plates at around 2:30p.m. on Dec. 7, and failed to stop for investigation.

The man was suspected to be a person on house arrest and prohibited from driving in B.C., prompting mounties to set up the Police Dog Service across from his home in the 800 block of Bullock Road.

Around an hour later, the man arrived home and was arrested while trying to remove the stolen plates.

He was taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was impounded.

“This outstanding coordination between the various RCMP units including, Lake Country General Duty, the Police Dog Service and the Prolific Offenders Unit along with the RCMP dispatch operators relaying information allowed for a quick arrest to place a known offender back before the courts,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of Kelowna RCMP.

The man is being held in custody awaiting bail conditions.

