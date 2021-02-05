Kelowna RCMP ask for help locating missing woman

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose was last seen on Jan. 20, may be in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose has been missing since Jan. 20. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a local woman.

Tricia “Peggy” Penrose was last seen on Jan. 20 at her home. According to police, they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings since Penrose’s disappearance, but have been unable to locate her.

Kelowna RCMP said they believe she may be in the Kelowna, Lake Country or Vernon area.

Penrose is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4”, weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Penrose’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

