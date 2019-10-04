VIDEO: Kelowna RCMP canine unit helps end stand off with knife wielding man

The man was arrested without injury around 3:45 p.m.

Several police have drawn their tasers as a man holds what appears to be a knife on a dock in downtown Kelowna, Friday. (Mackenzie Britton)

A standoff between police and a knife wielding man has come to an end, with no reports of injuries.

The RCMP canine unit was called in to subdue the man and facilitate the arrest, which happened on a dock at the Kelowna waterfront marina, Friday afternoon.

See the takedown of the suspect in the #Kelowna standoff incident Friday afternoon at the downtown marina. Viewer discretion is advised. @KelownaCapNews #RCMP pic.twitter.com/31552Rqy4k — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) October 4, 2019

Police first responded to the call around 1:10 p.m. after reports came in of a man allegedly waving around a hunting knife on the 200 block of Bernard Avenue.

When officers arrived the man isolated himself on the dock at the Kelowna waterfront marina.

At least six police officers could be seen on the dock with several of them holding tasers.

For more than two hours police contained the man, who appeared to be holding the knife against his stomach and a phone in the other hand.

Police incident downtown #Kelowna right now. Man with what appears to be a knife in a standoff with RCMP. More coming. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/rdRNcTS38m — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) October 4, 2019

The RCMP emergency response team, crisis negotiation team and Kelowna Fire Department were all brought in to assist the RCMP to de-escalate the situation.

