Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show

The incident took place Oct. 28, 2022

  • Jan. 23, 2023 4:15 p.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a woman involved in the alleged assault at a Steve-O show on Oct. 28, 2022.

The event at the Kelowna Community Theatre was interrupted when a couple was asked to lower their voices during the performance.

Two men began fighting and a woman was then caught on camera punching two other females causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has video of the altercation or recognizes the woman involved is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Police investigate fight at Steve-o show in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa police preparing for possible weekend protests on ‘Freedom Convoy’ anniversary
Next story
‘Worst news imaginable’: Salmon Arm RCMP officer’s 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Just Posted

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. said downtime at lumber divisions in Soda Creek, in the Cariboo, and Armstrong, in the North Okanagan, will continue through Feburary. (tolko.com)
Downtime extended at Tolko mills in North Okanagan, Cariboo

Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was found deceased in a Newton park Thursday (May 26, 2022) night. (Malin Jordan file photo)
Speeding RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in Armstrong 2021 crash

B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (Western News File)
South Okanagan man gets additional 424 days in jail