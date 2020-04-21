A 26-year-old Surrey man was arrested early on Mar. 23 in Kelowna. (Black Press Media file)

Kelowna RCMP make high-risk arrest of armed suspect in Rutland

The incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. on April 20

The Kelowna RCMP were involved in a dynamic high-risk arrest of a female with a weapon in Rutland on Monday night.

On April 20, just before 7:45 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a disturbance at Dougall Road and Highway 33 in Kelowna where an individual had reportedly assaulted a female with a weapon.

Thanks to the help of multiple witnesses a female suspect was located in the area of Nickle Road and was taken into custody without incident during a high-risk arrest.

After an investigation, the RCMP have confirmed that the weapon used in the assault was in the female’s possession. The female victim suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment on scene by Emergency Health Services.

The female arrested, a 30-year-old female from the Kelowna area remains in police custody where she will be facing a number of potential charges related to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

READ MORE: Semi-truck loses load on K.L.O. Road

READ MORE: RCMP says it will look at how Nova Scotia public was warned of active shooter threat

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
