Kelowna RCMP received the complaint around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 8. (File)

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Kelowna RCMP seized a pistol and various types of illicit drugs after a weapons complaint yesterday resulted in a high-risk traffic stop.

On Aug. 8, around 6:20 p.m. RCMP received a report of a suspicious occurrence with a black Chrysler 300 on Leon Ave in which the driver pointed what looked to be a firearm at somebody. Witnesses told RCMP the man was headed towards the bridge on Harvey Ave.

RCMP officers flooded the downtown area in search of the Chrysler 300 which was not immediately located. Police later spotted the suspect vehicle in the Dilworth Drive area.

“RCMP managed to box in the suspect vehicle and perform a high-risk takedown, which resulted in the driver being taken into police custody without incident,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “The passenger, however, failed to follow police commands and fled from the vehicle on foot. A short foot chase ensued, and the passenger was apprehended close by without further incident.”

Police seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine, along with cash and a fully loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which was within arms reach of the driver.

The two suspects, a 19-year-old from Surrey and a 21-year-old from Ontario, both face a number of potential charges. The men are currently being held in police custody and are expected to appear in court today (Aug. 9).

