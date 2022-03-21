(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kelowna security guard stabbed, RCMP search for suspect

Victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries

A suspect is being sought after an early morning stabbing on March 21.

Kelowna RCMP responded to the 1000-block area of Sunset Drive in Kelowna just after 1:30 a.m., after a report of a stabbing of a security guard on duty. The male victim was transported to hospital by emergency services, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries prior to release.

RCMP Police Dog Services were utilized by frontline officers to search the area of the crime scene, though the suspect was not found.

Media Relations Officer Cpl. Tammy Lobb said the suspect is a white male, 30 to 40 years of age, approximately five-foot-eight, with blonde hair and a large build. He was believed to be wearing a black fur-trimmed parka and carrying a backpack.

Any possible witnesses to the crime are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate break and enter at Kelowna business

READ MORE: Police bust alleged fake gold scam

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Microplastics research being conducted in Okanagan Lake
Next story
CN train derails in North Van near Squamish Nation Eslha7an

Just Posted

Former Vernon Vipers goalie Andrew Hammond (right) is interviewed by Morning Star sports editor after helping win the Vipers win the B.C. Hockey League Fred Page Cup title in 2009. Hammond was traded by the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens Monday – Trade Deadline Day – to the New Jersey Devils. (Morning Star - file photo)
Habs deal former Vernon Vipers goalie on Trade Deadline Day

The Lumby Stars won the five-team U18 Female Division of the 24th annual Richmond Ravens Ice Classic hockey tournament Sunday, March 20. The Stars defeated the Yukon Wild 6-1 in the final. It was the only goal scored on the Stars in five games. (Facebook photo)
Lumby U18 females Stars of Richmond tourney

Lake Country Council is meeting over the Okanagan Regional Library's decision to move from the District Hall to some soon-to-be vacant portables. (David Venn - Calendar Staff)
Average Lake Country homeowner paying $111 more in taxes

After two years in dry dock due to COVID, the Okanagan Quality Life Society will again take out adults with disabilities, seniors in care residences and seniors facilities members for hour-long boat rides on Okanagan Lake starting June 1. (Morning Star - file photo)
Heaven Can Wait to sail again on Vernon arm of Okanagan Lake