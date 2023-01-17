(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna taxi driver assaulted and robbed by passengers

The incident happened in the Mission the morning of Jan. 17

A taxi driver was assaulted in the Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning.

After picking up the men, the taxi took them to the Raymer Road and Riley Court area around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the driver was then hit with a weapon, causing the taxi to drive into a fence.

The men robbed the driver and took off on foot. The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no description of the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Activists gather as trees cut down at Kelowna affordable housing project

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelownaRCMPtaxi

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Police incident resolved in Coldstream
Next story
Vehicle seized after attempting to run someone over and colliding into Penticton motel

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heron Grove long-term care facility has infected nine people. The outbreak was declared Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon long-term care facility

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation staff and hospital workers celebrate the foundation reaching its goal to purchase a second CT scanner for the imaging department. (Contributed)
Residents deliver record support for Vernon hospital campaign

An SUV is fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Contributed)
Car fire closes Vernon street

Cats found in box in Penticton in Dec. (OHS)
101 reasons to donate and save animals in the Okanagan