Kelowna thieves strike again, stealing car from garage

A family in the Sol Terra Ranch neighbourhood woke up to find their car and several tools missing from their garage on Monday morning.

Jennifer Wood said her husband received a text from a neighbour notifying him their garage door was open. Upon going to close it, he noticed several items, including a 2006 Ford Focus, were missing.

“They came in, stole our car and a bunch of my husband’s tools,” she said, adding the garage door had been closed the night previous.

Most worrisome, Wood said, were the house keys and garage door opener that were in the car when it was stolen. Luckily, the door in the garage to the house’s interior was locked and it didn’t appear as though anybody tried to enter.

“I would hope they wouldn’t come inside but you never know people’s determination on what they’re going to do,” she said.

Wood said the incident happened about 4 a.m. when everybody in the house was asleep and they heard “absolutely nothing”.

“It’s a complete violation of your property and it doesn’t make you feel safe to even go in your own home anymore,” she said.

While disconcerted by the incident, Wood said she still believes she lives in a safe neighbourhood.

“With this happening all over, it’s not just us. Unfortunately, it is everywhere. It’s just really sad to feel so invaded,” she said.

According to police the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This adds to a string of property crimes reported in the past couple of weeks in the Kelowna area.

A Glenmore couple is still recovering after their home was broken into on Jan. 8. Ben Gorodetsky said his wife was putting their baby to back to bed about 4:30 a.m. when she saw a hand reach into the room to try and turn the light on, however the hand didn’t belong to her husband.

The suspect fled the home but not without stealing several items, including a lap top.

In the last two weeks, multiple break-ins have been reported along Enterprise Way.

On Jan. 4, RCMP responded to a luxury hotel after receiving a report of a fraudulently obtained hotel room. Officers seized items related to at least eight commercial break and enters as well as a substantial amount of evidence related to identity theft and two stolen vehicles. On Jan. 10, a second search warrant was executed on another location associated to the individuals, where RCMP found more stolen property and further evidence of identity theft.

In a separate incident on Jan. 10, officers executed a warrant at a property located in the 400-block of Francis Avenue, where they seized suspected stolen property along with several forms of illicit drugs.

The Capital News has reached out to RCMP for a statement on the increase in property crime but has not yet received a response.

