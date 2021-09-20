Kelowna tops $1M in total Terry Fox Run donations

After a successful fundraising weekend, Kelowna has now raised more than $1 million for the Terry Fox Foundation.

“Thank you to everyone from Kelowna and across Canada who laced up their shoes and carried on Terry Fox’s incredible journey and mission to raise cancer awareness and funding for cancer research,” said Kelowna-Lake Country MLA and event organizer Norm Letnick in a Facebook post.

Between 1985 and 2020, just over $990,000 had been raised in Kelowna, with this year pushing local efforts over the $1-million milestone. So far, this year’s online donations have tallied up to more than $25,000.

The event was held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Letnick said he’s looking forward to planning a return to an in-person run next year.

“I wanted to extend a very sincere thank you and congratulations to our community for everything they have done to help carry on Terry’s life-changing work and continue his legacy as a Canadian hero.”

