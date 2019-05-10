Steven Randy Pirko. (Black Press Media)

Kelowna trial continues for man charged with second-degree murder

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued May 10 in B.C. Supreme Court

The second week of Steven Randy Pirko’s trial continued in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Friday.

Cpl. Kathleen McKinney was called to testify to the the Nov. 16, 2016 investigation of Pirko, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2014 death of Christopher Ausman.

READ MORE: Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac questioned McKinney about her interview with Pirko and things which were said during the investigation. She said Pirko seemed disturbed and it was difficult for him to talk about the alleged incidents.

”He also asked to see his mother and girlfriend during a smoke break,” said McKinney.

Another witness called to testify was Sgt. Eric McShay.

Grabavac questioned him about the interview process for a subject accused of serious crimes.

“The interview process usually takes a full day and includes the primary interviewer, in some cases a secondary interviewer, a legals person and an evidence provider, who shows the evidence of the crimes to the subject being interviewed,” said McShay.

READ MORE: Arrest made in 2014 Kelowna murder of Cranbrook man

Grabavac continued questioning of McShay about protocol of the interview process, what rights the subject has during the interview and if there is a time the interview could be terminated.

“An interview will be stopped if the subject isn’t engaging, meaning they aren’t responding, hearing what the interviewer is saying or turning their backs for a long period of time or if the subject isn’t capable of participating, meaning they are too tired or mentally incapable of understanding the process,” said McShay.

READ MORE: Murder trial continues for man charged in 2014 Rutland murder

Questions were also asked about if the subject was prohibited from being interviewed if they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or in withdrawal from a substance. McShay said there is no prohibition on interviewing someone under the influence.

Pirko’s trial is expected to last eight weeks.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast
Next story
House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns

Just Posted

North Okanagan could ban single-use plastic bags by 2020

District ultimately would like to see a provincial ban

UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Several patients taken to hospital following Friday morning MVI

DND water to shut off

While the park washrooms will be closed May 13-15, the park will remain open for sports activities.

Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.

Friends and students continue dance instructor’s legacy

“Psychic Development for the Closet Intuitive” on May 25 and “Dance for Ruth” on May 18

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Hospice society recieves $2,000

Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society supports end of life care

A look back in time: The famous Clyde “Slim” Williams

Slim was known for wanting to connect the unchartered coastal range with the Canadian road system

Grant funding moves Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail along

Funding will help with hiring of project manager for proposed 50-kilometre trail system

Paralympian stops in Kelowna along coast-to-coast hand bike ride

Jimmy Pelletier stopped to speak with students at l’École de l’Anse-au-sable on May 10

Okanagan brewery and food truck pair up to open new eatary

Kettle River Brewing teams up with CrAsian Food Truck to open a kitchen

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

BC Hockey selects 60 players for U16 provincial camp in Shawnigan Lake

Players invited based on performance at U16 BC Cup held in Salmon Arm

Most Read