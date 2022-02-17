Kelowna woman declines bail hearing, murder trial set for 2023

Billy-Jo Bennett is charged with second degree murder for the death of her partner

An RCMP cruiser sits outside a home on Kelowna’s Bechard Road after a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 18. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

The trial for a Kelowna woman charged with second-degree murder will begin in January 2023, 15 months after the offence.

Billy-Jo Bennett has not requested a bail hearing and remains in custody.

Bennett is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of her partner, James Wesley Bennett.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman charged with murder following partner’s death

She was charged with the offence 13 months ago, after spending a period of time detained at the Kelowna General Hospital under the Mental Health Act following the murder.

RCMP initially recommended a first-degree murder charge to the B.C. Prosecution Service but it was not approved based on the initial evidence sent, said Supt. Kara Triance in a press conference on Oct. 21, 2021.

The case is “a matter of intimate partner violence,” said Triance. She said the man and the woman were living in the house together and neither of the two was known to police before the incident.

Dan McLaughlin of the BC Prosecution Service says that there have been no delays in bringing the matter to trial. He reports that there is currently no time estimate for the trial. The prosecution service has no comment on the circumstance of the offence or the personal circumstances of the accused while the matter is before court.

READ MORE:Kelowna woman charged with murder of partner has case moved to Supreme Court

READ MORE: Woman arrested after cops find body in Kelowna home, death deemed suspicious

