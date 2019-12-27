Kelowna’s Top 10 New Year’s events to ring in the decade

This list takes a look at the best events happening for New Year’s 2020 in Kelowna

A crowd of approximately 6,500 packed into Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna last year to ring in 2019. This year a similar-sized crowd is expected for the annual New York New Year’s Eve celebration. (Contributed)

Kelowna will play host to a number of events planned to mark the end of 2019 and ring in the new year.

New York New Year’s at Stuart Park

The Valley First New York New Year’s is Kelowna’s annual family-friendly celebration to ring in the New Year in the city, and one of the only all-age appropriate events happening in Kelowna on New Year’s Eve. Now in its eighth year, the event will go in Stuart Park, 6-9 p.m., on Dec. 31.

The Kelowna Community Theatre will also be open with free activities and entertainment for all ages and tastes Dec. 31.

New Year’s Eve at Craft Beer Market

Celebrate New Year’s Eve and ring in 2020 at Craft Beer Market on Bernard Avenue. Dinner will include an exclusive menu crafted by the restaurant’s executive chef, including canapés and a selected list of suggested wine and beer pairings.

Groups of eight will receive a complimentary bottle of bubbly, while groups of 12 will receive acomplimentary Magnum of bubbly.

The offer is only applicable to dinner and dance ticket holders and tickets must be purchased in a single transaction. The dance party will feature a live DJ spinning hits on the wheels of steel to count in the new year.

Rann Berry’s New Year’s Eve gala in the Coast Capri Hotel ballroom

Dance the night away with Rann Berry’s eight piece all-star band, featuring a horn section and smoldering back-up singers, performing hit songs from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Enjoy gourmet hors d’oeuvres created by chef Kim Wallace served throughout the night. Champagne will be served at midnight.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $129 each and can be purchased online.

Kelowna New Year’s Eve club crawl

Don’t want to spend the entire evening in one place? Don’t worry, there’s a club crawl just for you.

On Dec. 31, StudentTours.com will organize a bus to get people to and from several venues including O’Flannigans, OK Corral and Sapphire.

Tickets cost between $35 and $315 and can be purchased online.

Rutland’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve

The Rutland Centennial Hall will presents Rutland’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.

There will be live music all night from local headliners Rocket 88, as well as a savoury dinner with a cash bar. There will also be a complimentary glass of bubbly at midnight.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased online.

New Year’s fireworks presented by Big White

Big White’s firework displays are famous for being bright, loud, and beautiful—and there is no other show like the New Year’s Eve show.

Not one, but two firework displays will light up the skies of Big White on New Year’s Eve.

This year you can enjoy the action from the ice and Big White’s cosmic skating party.

Join others for the first display in Happy Valley at 8:15 p.m. Then count down to the New Year in the Village Centre for a midnight display.

This event is free.

New Year’s Eve at BNA Brewing Co.

Wolfette Events will once again transform BNA’s space into celebration central.

Come as you are, but be prepared to be immersed into a starry, winter wonderland. DJ Brosio will be on the decks so you can dance your way into 2020.

Doors will open at 8 p.m., with drink specials until 9 p.m.

Bowling lanes will be open and can be reserved (must purchase tickets to access lanes).

Tickets are $40 plus tax each and will be available for purchase through BNA’s Tasting Room.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Sandman Hotel and Suites

Come Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Sandman Kelowna and the Blue Collar Band. The evening will includes a buffet dinner and dance.

Tickets are on sale now at the hotel’s front desk (2130 Harvey Ave.) or by contacting Sandman’s banquet manager, Violetta Richardson, at 250-980-3153, 250-864-7390 or by email banquets_kelowna@sandman.ca

Gatsby New Year’s Eve gala

Bring in the new year the way the Great Gatsby would—with flamboyance and style.

The event will be held at Church Hall, 1091 Coronation Ave., and include a variety of music from swing and ballroom to Latin and country.

Food and drinks will be available all night and people are encouraged to dress in flapper dresses, fancy suits, feathers and beads.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online.

Polar Bear Dip – Jan. 1

The sixth annual Freezin’ For A Reason Polar Bear Dip returns on New Year’s Day as thrill-seekers and warm-skinned jumpers get ready to dive into the chilly waters of Okanagan Lake for a good cause.

CRIS Adaptive Adventures will host the Kelowna polar bear dip at Tugboat Beach.

Minimum donations of $20 are being accepted for the polar bear dip. CRIS hopes to raise $25,000 goal to enhance funding for CRIS outdoors programs for people with disabilities.

Coffee and hot chocolate tents and food trucks will be waiting for the brave souls after their cool dip in the lake, starting at 2 p.m.