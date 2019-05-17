The water park at City Park in downtown Kelowna. Photo: Capital News files

Kelowna’s Water Park re-opens for May long weekend

After $410,000 in renovations, the park will reopen Saturday

Newly renovated and ready to re-open; the Water Park will welcome its first guests of 2019 this weekend.

After heavy flood damage in 2017, the park needed repairs as well as an entirely new water delivery and disposal system that meets health standards for water delivery which is now flood resistant.

The overall costs of the renovations was $410,00o and was covered by an insurance claim.

Some of the renovations included the removal of the beloved Ogopogo statue in the park, which was removed in April.

READ MORE: Say so long to Ogopogo: Kelowna water park staple set for destruction

READ MORE: All that remains: Beloved Kelowna water park vanishes

The updated Water Park design is a nature theme that complements the surrounding landscape of City Park. New features include large misting grasses, a towering Ladybug Soaker, spraying woodland critters, and spray cannons disguised as wildflowers. The park also kept the popular slide activity tower which was added to the space in 2014.

READ MORE: Social media weighs in on Kelowna park’s Ogopogo upcoming extinction

A community event will take place in June to mark the official opening of the Water Park with details to be released closer to the day.

Starting Saturday, the Water Park is open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. including weekends. Quilchena Splash Park and Ben Lee Water Park will also open for the season starting Saturday.

Visit kelowna.ca/parks for water park hours of operation.

