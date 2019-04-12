KF Aerospace expands capacity, will add new jobs

KF Aerospace is adding to its maintenance, repair and overhaul capacity, which means they will be looking to fill more local jobs.

The new hangar will add 21,000 sq. feet to KF’s Hangar 1, one of five customer-dedicated hangars at the base, said Grant Stevens, the VP of Corporate Services, Thursday morning.

It will bring KF’s capacity to a total of 13 concurrent lines of narrow body and regional aircraft maintenance, grow its staffing from 725 to 800 in 2020, and expand the YLW base to a total 370,000 sq. feet.

READ MORE: THEY GET WESTJET ENCORE

Stevens said that to meet the expanded capacity 75 new jobs will have to be filled. This, he noted, is challenging.

“Aviation is a worldwide industry and there is a Canadian world wide shortage when it comes to recruiting,” he said.

“We think in a multi-prong approach in order to acquire the staff necessary to continue to grow the operation. Part one was working with Okanagan College and graduating more local students.”

They’ve also been recruiting all across Canada and in the last couple of years they managed to get 100 people from across the country to move to Kelowna to work for them.

They’ve also been working with the government and have approvals to bring people in from other countries.

“We will bring 40 to 50 people from other countries and we’re aggressively recruiting from other companies,” said Stevens. “It takes a lot of time by HR staff to do that.”

In addition to being Canada’s largest commercial MRO, KF is the largest private sector employer in Kelowna. KF Aerospace President, Tracy Medve says the project is part of a steady growth program across Canada. “In tandem with the major expansion of our Hamilton base, we are excited to be making additional investments in Kelowna that will help us support our airline partners with world-class maintenance services.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bridges delivered to Peachland by helicopter
Next story
Popular B.C. Children’s Festival could face demise

Just Posted

Kal Lake taps turned back on for Vernon water customers

Turbidity returned to normal for Kalamalka water source

Ewe won’t believe how cute this Okanagan newborn is

First ewe lamb born at Vernon’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch

Tax hike lower than predicted in Vernon

Rising property values prompt city to reduce tax increase for 2019

Alleged prohibited driver fails to flee from Vernon police

Both Vernon suspects remain in custody to appear on future court dates.

Okanagan son taken too soon

24-year-old Vernon-raised Kelowna resident died suddenly

Vernon-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission, B.C. pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Popular B.C. Children’s Festival could face demise

Help needed as small group of organizers in Shuswap running out of energy, funds

A text from the CRA could mean you’re a victim of fraud

CRA spokesperson summarizes types of fraudulent acts and how the CRA will contact taxpayers

Most Read