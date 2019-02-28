Five quick-thinking boys are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a screaming eight-year-old child dangling from a chairlift at Grouse Mountain ski resort in North Vancouver. (Pixabay)

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Five quick-thinking boys are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a screaming eight-year-old child dangling from a chairlift at Grouse Mountain ski resort in North Vancouver.

Video obtained by Global News shows a group of boys in action as they grab a piece of orange netting used as fencing and rush beneath the ski lift while a man above clings to the boy as he hangs from the chair.

READ MORE: Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

Other kids are seen rushing to scene to help by grabbing on to the netting under the chairlift as the boys tell the child to kick off his skis and jump.

Grouse Mountain Resorts spokeswoman Julia Grant says in a statement the boy was uninjured in the fall on Wednesday afternoon but was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

She says the company’s president will meet privately with the rescuers to express his gratitude and the boys will receive season passes to the mountain.

Grant says an investigation is underway in accordance with industry protocol.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family with Vernon ties warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party
Next story
B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Just Posted

Vernon’s Browns Socialhouse owner lauded for community support

Gerran Thorhaug is Kalamalka Rotary’s Vocational Award recipient

Lumby skier swoops to Games silver

Logan Leach captures silver medal for B.C. in para-alpine men’s slalom

Kelowna Rockets fuel up for busy weekend

The Rockets will play three games this weekend

Vernon dust advisory ends

Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality

UPDATE: Semi and SUV avoid collision on Highway 97 near Vernon

Emergency crews were waved off to the scene

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. parents support their adult children to the tune of $6,800 a year: poll

Poll suggests B.C. parents spend the most in the country on their adult children, even if it impacts retirement

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Letter: Prime Minister lacks Jody Wilson-Raybould’s honesty and accountability

For centuries the limestone outcropping, now known as Parliament Hill, was used… Continue reading

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

‘Golliwog’ doll sells out after complaint at B.C. store, but owner not planning to restock

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

Salmon Arm to host groundbreaking meeting with First Nations

First meeting part of milestone communications agreement between governments

How often do train derailments happen?

There have been more than 10,000 in Canada since 2004

Most Read