Kin Race Track timelines outlined in Vernon council

Council could see the finalized plans by summer 2021

Planning is underway for the future of Kin Race Track, but there is a lot required before anything goes ahead.

Vernon city councillors received a thorough report detailing the planning process that could eventually lead to new recreational facilities neighbouring Kal Tire Place.

“We look forward to work being done on Kin Race Track,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

But long before anyone considers grabbing a shovel, long range planner Daniel Sturgeon said several other projects must be completed beforehand, including the Active Living Centre Feasibility Study and a Flood Mapping, Risk Analysis and Mitigation study — both are set to conclude by end of summer.

A geotechnical site investigation and probe by the Ministry of Transportation would also have to be completed.

Planning for the redevelopment of the 32-acre property would take upwards of a year, the report to council said and the final plan preparation is expected to conclude between May and June next year.

The finalized plans for the redevelopment of Kin Race Track would be presented to council in June or July 2021.

— with files from the Greater Vernon Chamber

READ MORE: Starbucks closes shop in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon pool to see price increase, hours cut

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government