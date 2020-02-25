The historic Kin Race Track was demolished Tuesday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Kin Race Track timelines outlined in Vernon council

Council could see the finalized plans by summer 2021

Planning is underway for the future of Kin Race Track, but there is a lot required before anything goes ahead.

Vernon city councillors received a thorough report detailing the planning process that could eventually lead to new recreational facilities neighbouring Kal Tire Place.

“We look forward to work being done on Kin Race Track,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

But long before anyone considers grabbing a shovel, long range planner Daniel Sturgeon said several other projects must be completed beforehand, including the Active Living Centre Feasibility Study and a Flood Mapping, Risk Analysis and Mitigation study — both are set to conclude by end of summer.

A geotechnical site investigation and probe by the Ministry of Transportation would also have to be completed.

Planning for the redevelopment of the 32-acre property would take upwards of a year, the report to council said and the final plan preparation is expected to conclude between May and June next year.

The finalized plans for the redevelopment of Kin Race Track would be presented to council in June or July 2021.

— with files from the Greater Vernon Chamber

READ MORE: Starbucks closes shop in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon pool to see price increase, hours cut

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream council asked to put a lid on it
Next story
Greater Vernon area gives film industry a boost

Just Posted

Kin Race Track timelines outlined in Vernon council

Council could see the finalized plans by summer 2021

Coldstream council asked to put a lid on it

Lavington Community Association asks council for $50K to put roof over community rink

Sweet 16 for Vernon Panthers

Led by three seniors, Lady Cats qualify for 16-team B.C. finals for 16th straight year

Starbucks closes shop in Vernon

Seattle-based coffee giant says last cup of joe served is part of regular business

Vernon pool to see price increase, hours cut

Additional lifeguard requirements behind changes to be made to Vernon Aquatic Centre

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

UPDATE: CP Rail blockade near Chase removed, hereditary chief arrested

Protest held in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation regarding RCMP, LNG pipeline

UPDATE: 14 arrested at blocked rail line in northern B.C., police say

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Hospital parking fees needed, but changes to payment system possible, health minister says

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix says hospital parking doesn’t need to be so stressful

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Man accused of attacking Penticton doctor has charges dropped by Crown

Charges against Gregory Nield for alleged attack on a psychiatrist at PRH stayed by Crown

Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests

Politics, sex, religion top list of taboo subjects for Canadians

Most Read