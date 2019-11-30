Knox Mountain, north end Kelowna residents gather to petition city over homeless camp relocation

Dena Bairbash helped organize residents of Kelowna’s north end in efforts to petition the city to readdress the recently-moved location of Kelowna’s homeless camp near Knox Mountain. (Photo: Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

The ramifications of the City of Kelowna’s decision to move the Leon Avenue homeless camp to Kelowna’s north end has concerned residents voicing out.

On Saturday morning at Gather Restaurant at the Kelowna Innovation Centre, Knox Mountain neighbourhoods and other residents of the north end met to discuss and share their confusion over the city’s decision.

While various speakers acknowledged the difficulty when it comes to homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness, a petition was started in hopes that the city will find a different and better place for people experiencing homelessness to live.

“We don’t have the answers, we’re just starting with our mountain,” said petition organizer Dena Bairbash.

“We’re starting to make sure that our mountain is kept safe and sound and petitioning the city allows to get us in front of council and show them that we were kind of side-swiped with how this happened and we want to make sure that (council) can see the numbers of people that are here and we deserve a right for transparency.”

The City of Kelowna ushered the move of the homeless tent camp on Leon Avenue to two sites on the north end on Nov. 25. While the Knox Mountain site has not been as populated as the second site on Recreation Avenue next to the Kelowna Curling Club, residents are wanting assurances that the city will keep its promises that the new sites are temporary.

Various speakers at Saturday morning’s gathering shared concern and outrage that there was no warning of the sites coming to their neighbourhood and that no guarantees have been made from the city.

“We care about our community,” said Bairbash.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support, I think it’s incredible that we have this many here. We had 20 people (originally) and that grew to almost 150 people. I think that its more than people just from the north end, these are people from all over Kelowna and other places. Everyone loves that mountain.”

Bairbash, and the Downtown Knox Mountain Association, said that Knox is welcoming place but the city’s ill-conceived decision needs to be addressed and that both the city and the province of B.C. need better options to help the homeless population and keep the nearby communities safe.

“It’s not an ‘us versus them’ problem. It’s a city problem,” said one concerned speaker.

Information on the petition to the City of Kelowna can be forwarded to saveknoxmountain@yahoo.ca.

