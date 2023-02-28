Shawn Hook is seen here performing in 2018. File photo

Kootenay pop singer Shawn Hook says he has throat cancer

Hook is recovering from surgery

Pop singer and South Slocan native Shawn Hook has announced he has throat cancer.

Hook, who was twice nominated for Juno Awards in 2013 and 2016, said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he was diagnosed with throat cancer on Jan. 31.

“As you can imagine, this was life changing news and it hit me like a ton of bricks,” wrote Hook. “However, this is a treatable kind of cancer and the cure rates are on the higher side.”

Hook, who was born Shawn Hlookoff, was raised in Nelson and graduated from Mount Sentinel Secondary and attended Selkirk College.

He last performed at The Bailey Theatre in Trail on Jan. 21, and said the week before the show he noticed a bump on his neck. Last Thursday he had surgery and is now recovering.

“This is just the start of my battle and I’m taking it one day at a time. I’m feeling motivated to overcome this and I appreciate all the love, prayers and support.”

The 38-year-old has released three albums and two EPs, and had double-platinum hits in Canada such as “Sound of Your Heart” and “Reminding Me.” His 2020 single “Take Me Home” reached 26 on Canada’s Billboard chart.

