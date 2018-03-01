Lake Country crimes remain unsolved

Three businessness were broken into at the Turtle Bay Crossing complex

Two crimes remain unsolved in Lake Country this week, according to the Central Okanagan.

On Friday morning, Feb. 23, three businesses in the Turtle Bay Crossing complex on Oceola Road discovered that they had been broken into overnight.

Video surveillance shows two suspects arriving in a dark-coloured SUV or a truck with a canopy. A yoga studio found a cash box, notebook and accordion style organizers had been taken, said Crime Stoppers.

The neighboring Starbucks was missing a black Dell Chromebook laptop (s/n 5DSSWB2) and a sushi restaurant was missing cash from the til. The cash box from the yoga studio, along with the notebook and file folders, were turned in soon after when they were found on a roadway on Commonage Road in the Vernon area. Video surveillance caught this bearded suspect wearing light clothing in one of the businesses.

A break and enter also remains unsolved.

The homeowner of a house on the 10200 block of Bottom Wood Lake Road came home to an open door on Feb. 27. The door had been forced open and the suspect had gone through all the rooms, closets and drawers. The thief left with an inactive silver LG Model GB255G flip phone, black Bushnell Model 13-7306 7X35 binoculars, a black Toshiba laptop and a large number of coins.

