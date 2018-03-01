Break and enter suspect. - Credit: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Lake Country crimes remain unsolved

Three businessness were broken into at the Turtle Bay Crossing complex

Two crimes remain unsolved in Lake Country this week, according to the Central Okanagan.

On Friday morning, Feb. 23, three businesses in the Turtle Bay Crossing complex on Oceola Road discovered that they had been broken into overnight.

Video surveillance shows two suspects arriving in a dark-coloured SUV or a truck with a canopy. A yoga studio found a cash box, notebook and accordion style organizers had been taken, said Crime Stoppers.

The neighboring Starbucks was missing a black Dell Chromebook laptop (s/n 5DSSWB2) and a sushi restaurant was missing cash from the til. The cash box from the yoga studio, along with the notebook and file folders, were turned in soon after when they were found on a roadway on Commonage Road in the Vernon area. Video surveillance caught this bearded suspect wearing light clothing in one of the businesses.

A break and enter also remains unsolved.

The homeowner of a house on the 10200 block of Bottom Wood Lake Road came home to an open door on Feb. 27. The door had been forced open and the suspect had gone through all the rooms, closets and drawers. The thief left with an inactive silver LG Model GB255G flip phone, black Bushnell Model 13-7306 7X35 binoculars, a black Toshiba laptop and a large number of coins.

You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit the website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon speaker reaches No. 1

Just Posted

Vernon speaker reaches No. 1

Mark DeVolder named Top-25 Speaker for third straight year by Speaking.com

Lake Country crimes remain unsolved

Three businessness were broken into at the Turtle Bay Crossing complex

Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

Pros oppose pesticide ban call

Environmental group seeks cosmetic pesticide ban in City of Vernon

Injured snowmobiler rescued near Lumby

Seriously injured sledder rescued by VSAR helicopter; transported to KGH

Your March 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw after being attacked with metal bar

The driver was attacked by a male suspect in an apparent road rage attack while working

B.C. bride ordered to pay $115,000 after defaming photographer online

Judge ruled in favour of Amara Wedding and its owner, Kitty Chan, against bride Emily Liao

B.C. university student’s diaper fetish now a human rights issue

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student

Overdose alert issued after six deaths in Kamloops

Six overdose deaths were recorded in Kamloops between Feb. 15 and Feb. 26

Most Read