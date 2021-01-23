Lake Country firefighters help deliver baby boy

Lake Country firefighters helped deliver a healthy newborn baby Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Pixabay)

Lake Country firefighters enjoyed a change of pace Thursday morning as they helped deliver a newborn baby boy.

Around 8 a.m. Jan. 21, the Lake Country Fire Department sent three firefighters from its Winfield hall to assist a family on Sherman Road in the Clearwater subdivision, after the mother unexpectedly went into labour.

Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor said the crew arrived moments after the birth of the healthy baby boy.

“(He was) a healthy little guy,” Windsor said, adding the firefighters were on scene for some time before an ambulance arrived.

“After BC Ambulance got on scene they transported mother and new son to Kelowna General Hospital.”

Chief Windsor said it was a different sort of assignment than usual but not altogether uncommon; two of the three firefighters who responded had previously had calls to assist a childbirth.

“It’s always nice. Usually medical calls are quite often different issues,” Windsor said. “Whereas this one definitely was a happy outcome and everything went well, and mother and child were doing good.”

