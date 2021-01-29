Lake Country firefighters in right place at right time

The Lake Country Fire Department was in the right place at the right time when they snuffed a small vehicle fire Friday morning.
A new member was out for some driving training when they came across a smoking vehicle pulled off the road near Okanagan Centre and Oceola roads Jan. 29, 2021, Deputy Fire Chief Brent Penner said.
The driver of the Ford Focus was returning from a job at the Lakes subdivision when they noticed smoke pouring from the dashboard. Earlier, Penner said, the driver’s radio had shut off indicating a potential electrical issue.
The driver quickly pulled over in a safe location and got out of the vehicle.
That’s when the firefighters training in the rescue truck noticed the smoking vehicle with a few individuals around the car.
“It just kind of worked out that someone was behind them,” Penner said.
“It was the first time they’d driven the car in a significant period of time,” Penner said of the Ford Focus. “It was sitting in someone’s driveway for a while.”
The firefighters smothered the small fire with a fire extinguisher and no one was harmed in the process.
In a situation like this, Penner said it’s important to find a safe place to pull over.
“That would have helped them in this situation for sure,” Penner said of keeping a fire extinguisher in the car.
Have photos or news tips, you can submit them to newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.