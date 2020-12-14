Lake Country heavy equipment college digs up food bank donation

Joy Haxton from the Lake Country Food Bank, left, received a $2,000 donation from Christine Bay, director of operations and business development for IHE Heavy Equipment Operator College. (Marissa Baecker photo)

You might not see a correlation between a heavy equipment training school and a community food bank.

But it’s there. And it’s why Lake Country’s IHE Heavy Equipment Operator College donated $2,000 to the Lake Country Food Bank.

IHE has two sites in Alberta along with the one in Lake Country. Students come from all over Western Canada to the facilities to train and, as IHE director of operations and business development Christine Bay says, every student has a story. Stories of homelessness, being out of work or injuries.

“The biggest thing for our students is learning a trade so that they can support themselves and their families and stay employed,” said Bay. “We teach safety first. In order to be a safe operator, you need to have a clear mind. A hungry mind is not a clear mind as it worries where the next meal is coming from.

“Our students are running machinery so that requires concentration, focus and full bellies. We’re very proud to support the local food bank. Nourishment fills the soul, especially during these hard times for many right now.”

IHE is also making donations this week to food banks in its Alberta locations.

“We recognize the work that the food bank does and its importance to give people a hand up as opposed to a handout,” said Bay. “We need to keep families fed during difficult times. One less stress makes a difference.”

Lake Country Food Bank representative Joy Haxton happily accepted the college’s donation.

“This is very generous, we will put it to good use,” said Haxton.

