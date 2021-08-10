Lake Country council would like to see a new police officer take on the role of school liaison for local schools. Photo: Contributed

Lake Country man charged with attempted murder

Assault with a weapon an isolated incident, police say

A Lake Country man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault with a weapon resulted in serious injuries.

Lake Country RCMP responded to reports of an assault around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at a business in the 12000 block of Pow Road.

Officers found a man who was suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and the suspect was still on the scene and immediately taken into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police determined the two men were known to each and the incident was isolated.

Jermain Goren Walker, 29, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody.

No further information will be released as the matter is before court.

