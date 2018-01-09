Lake Country man to head into Himalayas for hockey

A Lake Country man is taking a once in a lifetime trip to break a Guinness Record.

Kyle Volk is headed to northern India with Misty Seastrom Jan. 29 to play a game of hockey that will help underserved youth get access to the sport. The first stop in their adventure is in a town called Leh, which is at 3,500 metres elevation in the Himalayas.

“We will spend three days there to acclimatize and play a few exhibition games with the local team,” said Volk, in a GoFundMe account. “From there we travel about six hours by bus into the Ladakh region where we will break the Guinness record on a full size rink at 4,000 metres they have constructed for us.”

For the trip they want to raise some funds.

”The GoFundMe has been set up because it is very hard to get proper gear for the locals, since hockey is an odd sport to be played in India,” said Volk.

“ Misty and I are the only players from Kelowna and Calgary going as far as we know so we decided we would like to contribute some gear to the locals on behalf of our country and community. The goal is to raise enough money so we can buy a few sets of gear that we will play in and then donate to the locals of Leh.”

Any of the extra funds raised will go to getting as much sticks/tape/gear as possible and maybe a few pieces of Team Canada apparel as gifts. There will be some rewards for anyone who wants to go above and beyond and donate over $100.

“For anyone that donates over $100 we will have a thank you package put together including a puck from event, photo with the local team, and a thank you notedAnyone who donates over $200 we’ll get a jersey from the event and try and get it autographed by the India team, as well as a picture and thank you note,” he said. “We appreciate any kind of donation though as anything helps to this cause.”

For more information on the event go to www.hockeyfoundation.com.

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
