Lake Country puts out the call for inspired artists

The district is requesting a mural to be created on the Winfield Memorial Hall

The first mural on Winfield Memorial Hall was completed in 2015 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the incorporation of the municipality of Lake Country. (District of Lake Country)

The District of Lake Country is looking for an artist or artist team to create a painted mural on the Winfield Memorial Hall.

It is to be painted on the south-facing wall, which has high visibility and is located next to the municipal hall. The location connects to Main Street in the town centre, the commercial and civic centre of the municipality.

The concept that is to serve as the focus of the mural image is “Gratitude for Community, Connection and the Land”.

Artists are invited to create an image for this mural that relates to and expresses the concepts suggested by this title.

The commission fee for the project is $45,000.

More information is available on the District of Lake Country website.

READ MORE: Vernon group pushing for No Mow May

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

artistArtist ExhibitLake Country