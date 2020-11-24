O’Rourkes Peak Cellars is located in Lake Country, B.C. (Contributed)

Lake Country winery temporarily closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

The establishment plans to reopen on Dec. 4 after a deep clean

O’Rourkes Peak Cellars and Garden in Lake Country has closed its doors until Dec. 4 due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to the establishment, they will now take the time to deep clean the entire premise.

“We are proud of the control measures implemented since May and will continue to put the health and safety of the community, our guests, and our team as the top priority,” reads a statement issued by O’Rourke on Instagram.

Online wine sales and shipments are still available during the closure.

