Lake Country woman still in disbelief after $1M win

Darryl Brown sets sights on travel after scoring big with ticket bought in Vernon

Travel is on the docket for this Lake Country resident who won herself $1 million from a ticket she bought in Vernon.

The Lotto Max winner, Darryl Brown, said she’s going to hit all her bucket-list travel destinations after finding out she won a Maxmillion prize during the June 11 draw.

“I used the Lotto! app and couldn’t believe it,” she said after checking her ticket at home. “I checked it again, and again, and again!”

She had purchased her lucky ticket at the 7-Eleven on 39th Avenue in Vernon.

“I showed my husband and he said, ‘someone is messing with you! This can’t be real!’ He still doesn’t completely believe it,” she said.

When asked how it feels to be a millionaire, Brown said “Disbelief. Excitement.”

More than $100 million in Lotto Max winnings have been redeemed by British Columbians in 2021, BCLC said.

