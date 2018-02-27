Lakeshore Park design a hit

The preliminary design for Lakeshore Park in Okanagan Landing has been a hit with the public. (City of Vernon file photo)

The public is OK with a proposed park in Okanagan Landing.

The preliminary design for the first phase of Lakeshore Park was introduced to city council in January, and placed on the Engage Vernon website (engagevernon.ca) to provide residents the opportunity to comment on the design and future phases. More than 240 visitors went to the page.

RELATED: City unveils plan for new Landing park

“The preliminary design for the first phase includes 100 metres of waterfront located adjacent to Lakeshore Road,” said parks planner Kendra Kryszak. “It incorporates a parking lot, universal accessible swings with a natural wood-rock border, bocce courts, naturalized ares, benches, picnic tables, resting logs and signage.”

Due to high water levels in recent years, and the probability of high levels in the future, the preliminary design has been created to withstand some level of flooding.

“Changes that the participants would like to see are a connecting pathway, shaded areas, picnic tables, a large covered area, increase in grade and on-street parking,” said Kryszak.

The design links a pathway through the site and back onto Lakeshore Road. In a future phase, city staff would explore connecting the path to Marshall Field and to a multi-purpose trail that would run along Lakeshore Road.

A number of new trees are proposed in the design to supplement the existing mature trees that will remain.

A new parking area has been created and on-street parking is included in the design for Lakeshore Road on the north side from Okanagan Landing Road to Vernon Creek.

“This would be implemented when Lakeshore Road is upgrade,” said Kryszak.

The large covered shelter would be explored in the next phase, and the bocce courts will be transferred from Polson Park, where temporary courts were set up for September 2017 and the 55+ B.C. Games.

Kryszak said residents’ wishes for future phases include bathrooms, concession, patio lounge, showers, designated dog area, playground, volleyball courts and xeriscape plantings.

Administration will undertake demolition of a remaining house, removal of identified wildlife trees that are dangerous prior to nesting season, and completion of the detailed construction drawings and specifications.

The city hopes to tender the project in the spring and begin park construction in the summer.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.