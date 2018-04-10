A landslide has closed Eastside Road in Okanagan Landing. (David Pusey photo)

Landslide blocks Eastside Road

Crews on-scene; no injuries though damage to one property; Hydro out

  • Apr. 10, 2018 5:30 a.m.
  • News

A landslide has closed a road in Okanagan Landing.

The landslide has been reported Tuesday morning in the 9100 block of Eastside Road.

“Personnel are on-scene assessing the situation. People are being asked to stay clear of the area, including the road,” said the City of Vernon in a news release.

There are no injuries due to the nine metres-wide landslide of mud, which occurred just after 1 a.m. One property has been damaged and hydro has been lost to an approximate 300 residences in the area.

An emergency evacuation route is available for residents south of the landslide. The route runs between Kokanee Road and Eastside Road.

City of Vernon staff are controlling the emergency evacuation route. It is only to be used for exiting; no entrance to the area is permitted at this time.

Emergency personnel are able to enter the area if needed. If residents have an emergency, call 911.

Estimates for opening Eastside Road and returning hydro will be provided once a full assessment is complete.

Further information will be made available on the City of Vernon website, social media, and through the local news outlets.

You can sign up to receive automatic updates at www.vernon.ca/subscribe.

Patience is appreciated as crews work through this issue.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Momentum builds to scrap the speculation tax

Just Posted

Landslide blocks Eastside Road

Crews on-scene; no injuries though damage to one property; Hydro out

Momentum builds to scrap the speculation tax

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

Man facing 15 to 36 months for crimes throughout Okanagan

It ended in July 2017 with Justen Sheena crashing two stolen vehicles while impaired in Vernon

MS Walk spreads support

Vernon MS Society wants to help local schools, charities and groups

Pipelines relatively unproblematic

LETTER: Writer sees little risk in pipelines

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. teen swimmer wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna B.C., wins her eighth medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Ongoing protests behind halting of Trans Mountain expansion: activists

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Renters struggle to find homes as prices climb, availability declines

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says average rents nationally went up last year by 2.7 per cent to $947 per month.

Roadshow brings together unique talent

The Black Hen Roadshow rocks the Vernon Lodge for the Vernon Folk-Roots Society April 18

B.C. takes new approach to testing older drivers

The Enhanced Road Assessment program was introduced in March and replaced the DriveABLE program

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Most Read