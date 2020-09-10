The area where the fencing was taken from in Lake Country. Google.

Large fence panels stolen from Lake Country home in the night

Jay Logie is hoping the panels were taken by mistake and will be returned

Lake Country resident Jay Logie donates to charities regularly, giving away everything from shelves, to a table saw, to a used refrigerator. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donating has become a difficult task as charities are wary of accepting items that could potentially spread the virus.

Instead, since March, Logie has been leaving items outside his Lake Country home that are free for the taking.

Until last night (Sept. 9), when three large fence panels were stolen from his yard.

“The panels have been there for 20 years. They are about 10 feet high and six-feet wide,” explained Logie. “The panels were about 20 feet from the free pile.”

Usually, the panels block the entrance to his yard from the road, but last week he removed them and placed them beside his garage so he could put a Sea-Can on his property.

“I was about to put the panels back where they belong when I noticed they were missing,” said Logie.

The long time Bond Road resident runs his business from his home and is hoping that the panels were taken in error.

“I don’t want to get the police involved, in case this was a mistake. I just would like it returned,” he said.

If you know where the panels could be or would like to return them, please contact the Kelowna Capital News at newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

Coronavirus

