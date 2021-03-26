Search and rescue teams followed along train tracks Thursday, March 26 searching for a missing boy named Luke near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)

Large search effort underway for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

The search for a missing boy in the north Cariboo is intensifying Friday, March 26.

Several search and rescue teams from across the North and Cariboo region were out in the night and again this morning in the Hixon area assisting the Prince George RCMP and Prince George Search and Rescue in the search for a 13-year-old boy named Luke. Images from the search show teams walking through snowy forests and train tracks in the dark looking for the boy.

13 NVSAR members joined SAR volunteers from across the central interior in the search tonight near Hixon and will continue Friday. If you have any info contact the RCMP.

Posted by Nechako Valley Search and Rescue on Friday, March 26, 2021

Luke was last seen on Wednesday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. Mounties requested help from the public Thursday, noting investigators believed the youth could have been traveling south on Highway 97 and may not comprehend conversation at his own age level.

Quesnel Search and Rescue was one of many teams called to assist.

“At least five different SAR groups are on task searching for the subject,” stated the post, noting SAR teams from Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Vanderhoof and Smithers are on scene for the search which is being led by Prince George Search and Rescue.

The Nechako Valley Search and Rescue brought 13 NVSAR members to help.

Luke is described as being four feet tall with a slim build with light brown curly hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and yellow coat with duct tape on it, a black hoodie, and black pants. He may be carrying a ball of twine and have a “P.J. Masks” backpack with extra clothes.

Hixon is located between Prince George and Quesnel.

Read More: Missing child said to be heading south down Highway 97

RCMP

Large search effort underway for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

