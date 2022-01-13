(File photo)

Larger COVID-19 immunization clinics opening in Kelowna and other areas of Interior Health this month

Clinics in several other communities are extending hours and adding more appointments

Interior Health is expanding its COVID-19 immunization clinic capacity to make it easier for more people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible.

This month, larger immunization clinics are opening in Kelowna, Williams Lake, Castlegar, Trail and Cranbrook, while clinics in several other communities are extending hours and adding more appointments at their current locations. Pharmacies across Interior Health are also adding more appointments.

“Interior Health is grateful to our community partners who are once again stepping up to provide clinic space,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “With pharmacies also offering appointments, people across our region have more options to book their booster appointments as soon as they are able.”

Everyone aged 18 and over will receive an invitation to book their appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approximately six months after the date of their second dose. Pregnant individuals 18 and older can get a booster dose eight weeks after their second dose. To book an appointment, they can call at 1-833-838-2323 and self-identify as pregnant. COVID-19 vaccines are safe to receive at any point in pregnancy.

“Receiving a COVID-19 booster dose is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, interim chief medical health officer for Interior Health. “With increased COVID-19 activity across the Interior, getting your booster dose is a critical step you can take to reduce your risk of hospitalization and to preserve capacity in the health care system.”

Booster doses are by appointment only. Once you receive your invite by email or text you will be able to book your appointment. People who still need their first or second dose can drop in or also make an appointment.

For a full list of Interior Health clinics and more information on getting booster doses, first and second doses, and children age five to 11 vaccines visit the Interior Health website. For information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit Get Vaccinated BC.

