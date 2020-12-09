Laser strike targets plane at Kelowna International Airport

Airport staff confirmed the strike did not affect YLW operations

A green laser strike that appeared to target a plane landing in Kelowna did not affect operations at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

According to the Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System (CADORS) a Beechcraft 1900 regional airliner plane, travelling from Vancouver to Kelowna on Dec. 8, reported a green laser strike when they were eight kilometres from the runway.

YLW staff were alerted of the incident and notified police.

The Kelowna RCMP said they have logged the complaint but because the pilot wasn’t able to pinpoint where the beam originated from, the police are unable to investigate the matter further.

