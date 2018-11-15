Lavington air quality advisory and open burning restrictions continue

Although air quality has improved, high concentrations of fine particulates are expected to persist until weather changes.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy extended the Air Quality Advisory for Lavington issued on Nov. 14.

Although air quality has improved, high concentrations of fine particulates are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions, likely this afternoon.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine-particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Open burning restrictions remain in effect for the area within 15 kilometres of the Lavington Fire Hall for today. No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires.

For more information on burning restrictions, see the section below entitled ‘Mandatory Emission Reduction Actions.’

More information on current air quality can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

