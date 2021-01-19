Cody Younker, Revelstoke city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Cody Younker, Revelstoke city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke councillor accused of sexually abusing Langley teen while school chaperone

Civic lawsuit alleges Cody Younker sexually abused student while volunteering on school trips

A recent lawsuit alleges a Revelstoke city councillor sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while volunteering at her Langley school seven years ago.

Cody Younker was elected to city council in 2018. At the time of the alleged incident, he was an adult chaperone at Walnut Grove Secondary in the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: 2 year anniversary: Cody Younker is up to the challenge the next years will bring

The student, who is referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, participated in overnight hikes organized by the school.

Documents recently filed in the B.C. Supreme Court allege that during the hikes, Younker specifically inquired into the plaintiff’s personal life and learned of her mental health struggles, which included suicidal thoughts.

After the third hike, the lawsuit claims Younker asked for Jane Doe’s phone number and started texting her that same evening. He later allegedly began picking her up after school for “homework hangouts”.

In a written statement, Jane Doe claims she was being “groomed” and “exploited” by Younker.

Around May and June of 2014, court documents allege that Younker committed acts of sexual assault and battery upon the plaintiff.

“I was invited to his house one evening to study for an upcoming test. The house was quiet and empty. This was the night I was robbed of my innocence,” claimed Jane Doe.

READ MORE: Counsellor owed ‘huge debt of gratitude’ for role in education at Walnut Grove Secondary

Around mid-June 2014, the plaintiff reported the alleged abuse to a friend who contacted the school.

School District 35 and school counsellor Darlene Kifiak are also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. It’s alleged Kifiak accused Jane Doe of lying about the incident after interviewing her.

“This re-victimized me – severely,” stated Doe in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the school district knew or ought to have known the harm Younker posed to students but failed to take any reasonable steps to protect them.

According to court documents, Younker was in a position of trust and power over the plaintiff and had a duty of care to not harm a vulnerable minor.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Sandy Kovacs, said no criminal charges were ever laid against Younker, although her client did report her complaint to RCMP.

RCMP submitted files to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) in 2014 and later in 2019, but the BCPS said it decided not to proceed with criminal charges.

The lawsuit claims the alleged abuse caused Jane Doe to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, depression, anxiety, impaired ability to trust and be intimate with others, impaired psychological growth and development, low self-esteem, and nightmares.

The lawsuit seeks financial relief for pain and suffering as well as aggravated damages, loss of past and future earning capacities, and punitive damages from Younker, Kifiak and the Langely School District.

No response has yet been filed to the lawsuit from Younker and the allegations have not been proven in court.

In a text message to Black Press Media, Younker said he would like to speak to the allegations but is unable to at this time. He did not respond to questions on whether he would stay on city council, however, he has since deleted his city councillor page on Facebook.

Younker was on the executive board of the BC Liberal Party, but in the wake of the allegations has since resigned.

The Langley School District said in a statement that it’s looking into the allegations, but would not comment further. Kifiak is still listed as a councillor on the school’s website.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lawsuit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parliamentary hearings over Zoom an ongoing headache for translators

Just Posted

This dog is going to the SPCA if its owner isn't found. (RDNO Dog Control photo)
Several ‘owners’ claim lost Vernon dog as theirs

‘Dumped’ dog being kept in foster care until rightful owner can provide evidence of ownership

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP intercepted an impaired driver Sunday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2021. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Impaired driver pulled off Vernon road thanks to public tip

RCMP Drug Recognition Expert called in for assistance in investigation of Coldstream man

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Lake Country looks at big-ticket projects

Bottom Wood Lake Road construction are the biggest investments

Hillview Elementary students Emma Li and Mina Nadeau were awarded by the Premier’s office for winning the annual holiday card contest. (Karen Rogers photo)
Vernon students’ art featured on Premier’s cards

Hillview youth chosen for annual holiday card contest

Sunnybank
COVID-19 related deaths at Oliver, West Kelowna and Vernon senior care homes

Sunnybank, Heritage Retirement Residence and Noric House recorded deaths over the weekend

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth (Black Press files)
B.C. watchdog says mentally ill children and youth retraumatized in hospital

The number of children held under the Mental Health Act has increased an alarming 162 per cent in past decade

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Cody Younker, Revelstoke city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke councillor accused of sexually abusing Langley teen while school chaperone

Civic lawsuit alleges Cody Younker sexually abused student while volunteering on school trips

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Canada’s pitch to the Biden team has framed Keystone XL as a more environmentally friendly project than original

This is one of 69 puppies and young dogs rescued from extensive abuse at a breeders home in Princeton September 2020. (SPCA photo)
Animal adoptions skyrocket during pandemic: South Okanagan BC SPCA

BC SPCA talks about caring for animals during COVID

The British Columbia Hotel Association (BCHA) sent out a sharply worded release late last week, in which it noted that the Tourism Industry Association of BC recently obtained a ‘legal opinion’ on the matter (Alex Passini photo)
Hotel associations push back against any potential ban on inter-provincial, non-essential travel restrictions

B.C. Premier John Horgan is seeking legal advice on banning non-essential travel

Alex Wenezenki stands by the Robinson R44 Raven II which he uses to offers aerial tours of the Shuswap on behalf of BC Helicopters. The tours began in the summer of 2020 at Hyde Mountain Golf Course. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap golf course applies for bylaw amendment to develop up to 151 RV lots

Hyde Mountain Golf Course application will also bring helicopter tour business into compliance

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 case reported at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Interior Health advises students who ride Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms

Most Read