Jaxon Peters enjoys some fluff at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Jackson Parker photo)

Fewer lifts despite more powder at SilverStar

Staff shortages lead mountain resort to cut back

There’s lot of powder to play in at SilverStar, but not as much access to it.

The mountain resort near Vernon has announced that staff shortages will result in some limited services.

“Over the next few days you may experience temporary closures of lifts, food and beverage outlets as well as activities and events,” SilverStar’s operational update reads.

Operational changes included Tube Town being closed Thursday, Jan. 6, The Den Restaurant closed Thursday and Friday, cancelled night skiing for the weekend, Smith rail jam being virtual only and postponement of the Over the Hill Downhill to 2023.

“We would like to thank our staff, guests and community for their understanding and for being patient with us while we continue to navigate the impacts of this pandemic.”

The resort received 14 centimetres of fresh snow Wednesday night/Thursday morning and more is on the way with another five centimetres forecast to fall Thursday night.

“It’s going to be a fluffy weekend,” SilverStar said in its weather report.

