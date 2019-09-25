LETTER: Vernon reader says take care of people before pups

With so much talk “my best friend,” it’s time to ask a few questions:

Hey dog-lover, do you have father and mother? Children, relatives, neighbours?

But your best friend is a dog.

Would you look after a helpless parent and make sure they are clean and healthy? Or would you send them to a “home?”

Is that because you are too busy with your dog.

Are you glad you got married and have kids.

Some day they can tell you who their best friend is.

This strange infatuation with dogs is worldwide.

If your best friend is a dog, despite the cost and pollution, well I guess that’s OK.

Who knows? Maybe if we all barked (and wagged), we’d all get along better.

Merlin Wozniak

