Level of Shuswap Lake drops a smidgeon but peak still in question

A view of Captain’s Cove on Shuswap Lake shows the high lake levels as of Monday morning, June 27. The lake dropped just a smidgeon in the previous 24 hours - 0.002 metres or 0.07 inches. (Jan Thingsted/Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

Shuswap Lake appears to be heading in the right direction for those trying to protect properties from flooding.

The lake went down, although just an iota, in the previous 24 hours. The Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) reports the lake level was 348.944 metres as of 7 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

That’s 0.002 m or 0.07 inches lower than the level of 348.946 m on Sunday, June 26.

SEP has not said yet whether the lake level is considered peaking, which it predicted could happen on the June 25 weekend or early this week.

SEP’S public information officer, Tracy Hughes, said hot weather could rapidly bring down more snow from higher elevations which could increase the lake level.

“Also, there are thunderstorms in the forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday, June 28). It is difficult to predict where they will hit exactly but additional precipitation could also increase the lake levels,” she said.

The Emergency Operations Centre remains open to assist with flood preparations in the Shuswap.

SEP has also requested that, despite the perfect boating weather on Shuswap Lake, boaters slow down and be respectful of the high water threatening lakeshore properties.

“Your boat wake could cause major damage to flood-prone homes or businesses and contribute to erosion at local beaches. Please be considerate and travel slowly to reduce the impact of your wake, especially near shorelines,” posted SEP.

Over in Enderby, the Shuswap River Ambassadors posted on their Facebook page that levels of the Shuswap River have decreased 10 inches since Friday, June 24, according to the measuring stick on the River Walk.

They, too, ask that boaters respect the property of residents living on the river and refrain from boat wakes while the water level is high. Unnecessary waves can cause water to go over barricaded areas creating problems for people living riverside.

The Shuswap River Ambassadors also pointed out the Shuswap River is not currently safe to be on with kayaks, tubes, etc and people should use extreme caution when near the river banks

“There is fast-moving murky water conditions with an increased amount of debris along with sweepers and log jams. Water temperatures are cold with unpredictable hazards,” they report.

Read more: 2018 – This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

Read more: 2018 in photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Read more: Level of Shuswap Lake still heading upwards

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

flood watchShuswap Lake