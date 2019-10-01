A webcam view of the Comet summit at Silver Star Mountain, taken at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Silver Star Mountain)

Light snow weekend at SilverStar Mountain

SilverStar passholders likely couldn’t help getting excited for the upcoming season after last weekend brought a whopping 51 cm of snowfall at Penticton’s Apex Mountain.

Unfortunately, with just five to 10 cm, SilverStar’s weekend snow haul wasn’t much in comparison.

“We were definitely interested to see Apex get more than 50 centimetres,” said Ian Jenkins, Director of Sales, Marketing and Accommodation at the mountain.

“The ground’s not that frozen yet (here) but we’re getting pretty consistently cold weather now. We’ll be interested to see what the weather brings in the next few days.”

It’s much too early to tell which mountain will have the better snow season, but this year pass holders can more affordably switch between the two mountains.

SilverStar and Apex have teamed up to provide their season pass holders with two free days of skiing or boarding at the affiliated resort, and when those free days run out pass holders will get a 25 per cent discount for the remainder of the season.

READ MORE: Ski the Okanagan with SilverStar-Apex deals

READ MORE: Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Most Read