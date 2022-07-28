Lightning-caused wildfire near Penticton is being held

BC Wildfire crews remain on site but the 1.4 hectare blaze has no new growth

Sherry Moffatt took this picture of the Mount Hawthorne fire in Kaleden when it first started on July 26. (Facebook)

BC Wildfire has declared the Mount Hawthorne fire near Kaleden held with no new growth.

The lightning-caused fire erupted on July 25 when people could see white smoke rising from the mountain on the west side of Skaha Lake.

BC Wildfire quickly attacked the fire with air tankers and a helicopter as well as ground crew. Kaleden volunteer firefighters were first on scene followed by Willowbrook fire.

It has been held at 1.4 hectares in size.

On Thursday, BC Wildfire had two attack crews with eight personnel and one helicopter on site, said BC Wildfire information officer Aydan Coray.

Over the long weekend, the RDOS’ FireSmart team is reminding residents and visitors to the region to be extra careful while at home or exploring the backcountry of the Okanagan.

A spot fire in the same area of Kaleden also drew BC Wildfire services on July 27. That fire, named the Mount McClellan fire is now classified as under control.

The cause of the McClellan fire is still unknown.

“Please pay special attention to extinguishing your campfire, ensuring it is completely out. Also, report suspected wildfires to 1-800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.”

Across the region, there is a high fire danger rating that is expected to rise to extreme levels in some areas over the coming days as the heat dries out fuel in the backcountry.

