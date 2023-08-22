The map shows three out of control fires (in red) in the Shuswap area and one classified as being held. (BCWS)

The map shows three out of control fires (in red) in the Shuswap area and one classified as being held. (BCWS)

Lightning sparks several new fires in the Shuswap

Two fires burning out of control east of Salmon Arm

Lightning has sparked a cluster of new wildfires in the Shuswap.

As of Aug. 22, two spot-sized (.009 hectares) wildfires were burning east of Salmon Arm, the Upper East Canoe Creek fire and, to the southeast, another in the Larch Hills that had not yet been named.

Another spot-sized fire, also unnamed, was discovered Tuesday morning across Shuswap Lake west of Steamboat Island.

Lightning was also responsible for fires north of Cinnemousun Narrows Provincial Park, the spot-sized Mount Grice Hutcheson fire, as well as the 1-hectare Ross Creek wildfire located west of Anglemont and east of the evacuation order area in the North Shuswap.

All of these fires were classified as out of control.

Further north, the 0.1-hectare Federated Co-Op Forest Service Road fire, also discovered this morning (Aug. 22) was already classified as being held by BCWS.

