This image in the Salmon Valley was posted on Facebook about 6 p.m. last night. (Facebook image)

Update: Shuswap wildfires now under control or contained

Three fires reported overnight in Silver Creek, Logan Creek and Mt. Ida

  • Jun. 22, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Three fires in the Salmon Arm area suspected started by lightning Thursday evening are either under control or contained, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Wildfire BC has confirmed that firefighters responded to a fire in the Salmon Valley near Silver Creek and a second fire near Loakin-Bear Creek Road southwest of Chase. The fire in the 2700 block of Salmon River Road is classified as under control. Marla Catchrell of Wildfire BC says suppression efforts have made good ground and weather conditions are favourable.

The Silver Creek Fire Department responded to the late afternoon blaze but were told Wildfire BC firefighters had the situation under control.

The fire near Loakin-Bear Creek Road is classified as being held, meaning fire crews do not think it is likely to spread, though they are still on scene conducting fire suppression efforts.

A fire was also seen on Mount Ida.

Wildfire BC say the blaze was on the west side of the mountain and ground crews were able to extinguish it Thursday night.

Salmon Arm Fire Department Chief Brad Shirley says the fire department’s duty chief received a call Thursday evening from the Surrey Dispatch Centre advising him there was a report of a fire on Mt. Ida, but said the fire department did not need to respond as the incident was being investigated by forestry.

The Wildfire Service noted that the Salmon Arm area is seeing low precipitation compared to the 10-year average expected for the area, leading to favourable conditions for wildfires.

Environment Canada warns of potential thunderstorms over the Shuswap and Okanagan today. The thunderstorms have the potential to produce winds gusting up to 70 km/h. Recreational boaters should be prepared for strong and gusty winds and exercise caution on the lakes.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A map from the BC Wildfire Service posted Thursday evening.

Previous story
Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Just Posted

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

Vernon hosting Game On tourney at Village Green Hotel

Inaugural street hockey tournament faces off July 28

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Armstrong arson suspect elects for trial by judge alone

Colette M Leneveu will appear in Vernon Law Courts July 4 for an application

Big summer plans for Big White

A new season has dawned at Big White

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

A year after fire, B.C. senior and his dog thankful to be together

Terry Theroux was separated from Scruffy for 3 months after evictions, fire displaced Highland residents

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston

Sylix Language House celebrates third year

Students fighting to save critically endangered language

UPDATED: One person killed in fiery crash near Barriere

Thursday evening crash involved three large semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle

Update: Shuswap wildfires now under control or contained

Three fires reported overnight in Silver Creek, Logan Creek and Mt. Ida

Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach

Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan

Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects

Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired

Most Read