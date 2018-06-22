Update: Shuswap wildfires now under control or contained

This image in the Salmon Valley was posted on Facebook about 6 p.m. last night. (Facebook image)

Three fires in the Salmon Arm area suspected started by lightning Thursday evening are either under control or contained, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Wildfire BC has confirmed that firefighters responded to a fire in the Salmon Valley near Silver Creek and a second fire near Loakin-Bear Creek Road southwest of Chase. The fire in the 2700 block of Salmon River Road is classified as under control. Marla Catchrell of Wildfire BC says suppression efforts have made good ground and weather conditions are favourable.

The Silver Creek Fire Department responded to the late afternoon blaze but were told Wildfire BC firefighters had the situation under control.

The fire near Loakin-Bear Creek Road is classified as being held, meaning fire crews do not think it is likely to spread, though they are still on scene conducting fire suppression efforts.

A fire was also seen on Mount Ida.

Wildfire BC say the blaze was on the west side of the mountain and ground crews were able to extinguish it Thursday night.

Salmon Arm Fire Department Chief Brad Shirley says the fire department’s duty chief received a call Thursday evening from the Surrey Dispatch Centre advising him there was a report of a fire on Mt. Ida, but said the fire department did not need to respond as the incident was being investigated by forestry.

The Wildfire Service noted that the Salmon Arm area is seeing low precipitation compared to the 10-year average expected for the area, leading to favourable conditions for wildfires.

Environment Canada warns of potential thunderstorms over the Shuswap and Okanagan today. The thunderstorms have the potential to produce winds gusting up to 70 km/h. Recreational boaters should be prepared for strong and gusty winds and exercise caution on the lakes.

