A logging truck spilled its load on Highway 97 north of Vernon Monday afternoon.(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Load spilled on Highway 97

UPDATE: estimated time of lane reopening is 6:30 p.m.

WATCH

A tractor trailer has spilled its load on Highway 97 in Vernon.

BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong fire crews are on scene at the accident, which was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Monday in front of 8498 Old Kamloops Road and the intersection with Highway 97. RCMP and JPW crews are also on scene.

The truck was found on its side with a full load of logs spilled. The debris is blocking southbound traffic on the highway, therefore traffic is being detoured onto Old Kamloops Road.

Drive BC estimates the highway will be cleared by 4:30 p.m.

No serious injuries are reported.

A reporter is en route and updates will be posted as soon as they become available.


Load spilled on Highway 97

UPDATE: estimated time of lane reopening is 6:30 p.m.

